RSS Box creates the feeds missing on popular platforms

RSS Box generates the "missing" feeds for Twitter accounts, YouTube channels, Instagram users, and various other sites that fail to offer RSS.
This website lets you subscribe to RSS feeds for websites that do not support RSS themselves, by using the respective website's API and then translating that data to RSS feeds.
If you get a page saying "Application error", simply try again. This website resolves shortlink URLs to give the reader a better experience, and embeds linked content directly into the RSS feed. You will get this error if this takes longer than the web server allows.
Some websites, like YouTube, support RSS feeds but they are quite hard to find, so this website will provide the URL.
You can get that pin from Diesel Sweeties.
Write-Only is a “typewriter”, in that you can type but you cannot delete. You can copy what you’ve written to the clipboard and go full-screen, and that’s it.
Send a message about how you’re feeling to this website or read messages others have sent. If there are no messages sent within a 24 hour period, “This website will self destruct.” It was created by FemmeAndroid and, if you are really feeling down, she’s provided a list of mental health resources to help. From […]
Knewz has a stark spot-color design (I’ve decided to call it Drudge Custard, but I like it!) and a completely nauseating name. It’s a pure aggregator, too — just links to other people’s sites — even though it’s from the News Corp stable. “Knewz is unique in that readers can, at a single glance, see […]
If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […]
Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […]
If your mother has been screaming at you for years to sit up straight, it might be time to finally take her advice. That’s because bad posture does more than make you look like a slob at the dinner table. It creates muscle imbalances, puts added wear and tear on your spine, impacts your flexibility, […]