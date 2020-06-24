Traintrackr is a light-up circuit-board map of the London Underground or Boston Metro

Traintrackr is a powered circuit board showing a map of the London Underground, lighting up in real time to show train positions on 333 stations on all 12 main lines. It connects to the tube's API for live location data every second. The board is 400mm x 300mm and sells for £249. (There's also the Boston Metro )

Apple to switch Mac lineup to its own chips Apple is to phase out Intel CPUs in favor of its own ARM-based chips, it announced yesterday at the WWDC trade show in California. ARM designs are more energy-efficient and Apple has shown they can deliver performance with recent models of the iPad Pro, which already uses the company’s silicon. The big challenge will be […] READ THE REST

Tablet with high refresh-rate paperlike display The video embedded below shows the Hisense Q5, a new tablet that’s reportedly coming out in China this week. It has a reflective LCD display, similar to e-ink (in that it looks and feels much more paper-like than a typical screen) but with much faster refresh rate than you’d get from a Kindle. But it […] READ THE REST

Unusual dongle adapts life to death This dongle allegedly converts “household” — i.e. 110v AC power — to 3.5mm. It’s misdescribed and is for photographic use (if it were intended to be jammed in the mains, the prongs would have holes) but it makes me think a splendid purpose would be for the gadget mafia to use to issue death threats […] READ THE REST

Learn how to optimize your site's SEO with the help of this analysis tool If you create content for the web, you already know it takes time to build websites, write blog posts, create videos, produce graphics, and all the other steps that go into keeping a site healthy and flourishing. But even once all that work is done, there’s a second job that needs doing — and it’s […] READ THE REST

This hub keeps up to 8 devices plugged in at once so you can keep grinding Among Apple’s idiosyncratic quirks is a general discouragement when it comes to attaching peripheral devices. Sure, they aren’t vocally opposed, but through compatibility and other means, they don’t exactly make it easy to sync up your MacBook or iPad with all the various extra devices and formats you may need to access. A MacBook itself […] READ THE REST