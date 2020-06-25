Devin Nunes loses legal battle with fictional cow

U.S. Representaive Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has lost his legal battle to unmask a fictional cow on Twitter. Though the case made news of Nunes' narcissism, it was months before a judge could bring an end to his thin-skinned legal shenanigans. It was an exercise in censorship, in chilling criticism with the expensive prospect of defending even absurd lawsuits.

An interesting wrinkle: as the lawsuit suit named Twitter, its Section 230 immunity to defamation claims was how it rid itself of Nunes.

Judge John Marshall said in a decision Friday that Twitter was “immune from the defamation claims of” Nunes, R-Tulare, due to federal law that says social media companies are not liable for what people post on their platforms.

Specifically: "Judge Marshall [said] previous court cases had already settled that Section 230 applies even if the company does show bias in what content it allows people to post."

Conservatives have made a big shit sandwich out of believing Section 230 somehow means the opposite of this, and they will be eating it for years to come.