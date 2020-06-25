/ David Pescovitz / 7:49 am Thu Jun 25, 2020

Nearly 1 in 3 pilots in Pakistan have fake licenses

Pakistan has 860 pilots working for Pakistan International Airlines and other carriers. Turns out, 30% of those people aren't actually qualified to fly and their licenses aren't legit.

"They don't have flying experience," said aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan.

According to CNN, the pilots paid others to take the required exam.

image: Airplane!