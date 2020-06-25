Odds are, your grill is disgusting and a wire brush won’t help but the Q-Swiper can

At some point this summer, we’ve all got our fingers crossed that we’ll be out on a patio, basking in a gorgeous day and smelling the delicious char of burgers, steaks, chicken, and other succulent meats grilling to perfection.

But before that day happens, it’s probably time to consider the state of that grill. Actually, it’s likely well past time to think about what’s still seared into, caked-on and otherwise gripped to the grill that’s about to make contact with those raw meats and veggies.

Real talk...it’s a Petri dish. Since your old, grimy grill brush has certainly seen better days, it’s also a good time to look at an alternative like the Q-Swiper BBQ Grill Cleaning Bundle.

Men’s Health even speculates that your grill might be dirtier than a toilet seat, with old encrusted food-producing, gut-churning bacteria that can easily turn your next BBQ into stage 1 of intestinal distress, vomiting or even worse.

The Q-Swiper is a bristle-free, wire-free brush that helps efficiently sweep grease, grime, and virulent nasties off your grill grates for a clean, healthy grill every time.

You’ll get 65 Q-Swiper cleaning wipes to assure a fresh, clean wipe each time you attack the grill. The powerful omnidirectional 3D cleaning nodules wipe away tough grime while the moist food-safe wipes clean and absorb greases from cooking surfaces.

The materials are all safe for use and the brush will never dislodge those potentially harmful steel wire bristles that can even end up in someone’s food. You even get a pair of grill clothes to help wipe everything down once you’re finished and get the whole set-up ready for another round of BBQ goodness.

The Q-Swiper is already a hit online, scoring an Amazon Choice designation with a solid 4.3 out of 5-star rating from users.

You can make sure your grill is ready for summer BBQ season now with this set including the brush, the 65 cleaning wipes, and two grill clothes for 10 percent off the regular price at just $32.99.

