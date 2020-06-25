The "Freedom to Breathe Agency"

Someone calling himself the FTBA ( Freedom to Breathe Agency ) has issued a "Face Mask Exempt Card" that appears to have been issued by the federal government for people protected by the Americans with Disability Act. But it's actually a bogus document for sociopaths who have no qualms about spreading a potentially deadly virus to others.

Maskless troll at coffee shop has temper tantrum over BLM sign I can’t believe this happened in Bed Stuy wtf pic.twitter.com/H9iGPARd7s — AIRSTEVEJOBS (@AIRSTEVEJOBS) June 18, 2020 Here’s a guy who didn’t like seeing a Black Lives Matter sign taped to a coffee shop window, so he refused to wear a face mask or leave the service counter and instead threw a little temper tantrum, shouting […] READ THE REST

Infuriated NY shoppers scream at woman for not wearing mask A woman who was exercising her God-given right to release a miasma of aerosolized saliva in a confined space during a deadly pandemic was shouted at by other shoppers in a New York supermarket. Image: YouTube READ THE REST

Over 40% of Republicans think Bill Gates is going to implant tracking chips through Covid vaccine Bill Gates has designed tiny location-tracking microchips that he plans to implant into hundreds of millions of people when they get the COVID-19 vaccine. Only 26% of Republicans surveyed believe the preceding sentence is false. From Cnet: A conspiracy theory that Gates is planning to use a future COVID-19 vaccine to implant microchips in billions […] READ THE REST

