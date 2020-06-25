/ Mark Frauenfelder / 9:56 am Thu Jun 25, 2020

The "Freedom to Breathe Agency"

Someone calling himself the FTBA (Freedom to Breathe Agency) has issued a "Face Mask Exempt Card" that appears to have been issued by the federal government for people protected by the Americans with Disability Act. But it's actually a bogus document for sociopaths who have no qualms about spreading a potentially deadly virus to others.

Image: Reddit