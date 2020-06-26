Facebook to warn users if they try to share content more than 90 days old

Facebook said Thursday it will introduce a notification screen to warn users if they try to share content more than 90 days old, “To ensure people have the context they need to make informed decisions.”

From the Facebook announcement:

To ensure people have the context they need to make informed decisions about what to share on Facebook, the notification screen will appear when people click the share button on articles older than 90 days, but will allow people to continue sharing if they decide an article is still relevant.

Over the past several months, our internal research found that the timeliness of an article is an important piece of context that helps people decide what to read, trust and share. News publishers in particular have expressed concerns about older stories being shared on social media as current news, which can misconstrue the state of current events. Some news publishers have already taken steps to address this on their own websites by prominently labeling older articles to prevent outdated news from being used in misleading ways.