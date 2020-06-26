'Parks and Rec' mashed up with real-life anti-maskers footage

this scene from parks and rec is literally the americans who are fighting back against wearing masks because their "freedom to breathe" is being taken away pic.twitter.com/yb2uDpRa6L

Who can tell real life from sitcom fiction anymore? This mashup video combines actual footage of angry citizens ranting about mandatory mask-wearing with TV's Parks and Rec. And... it's a little too perfect. Its creator, Lawrence Jay , captioned the video, "Wear a Mask! ‪We’re officially living in a Parks and Rec episode. #WearAMask."

