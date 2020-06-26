/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 6:15 am Fri Jun 26, 2020

'Parks and Rec' mashed up with real-life anti-maskers footage

#WearAMask

Who can tell real life from sitcom fiction anymore? This mashup video combines actual footage of angry citizens ranting about mandatory mask-wearing with TV's Parks and Rec. And... it's a little too perfect. Its creator, Lawrence Jay, captioned the video, "Wear a Mask! ‪We’re officially living in a Parks and Rec episode. #WearAMask."