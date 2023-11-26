This one-minute mashup of twenty songs is brilliant

I love this video—"My Brain at 3:59am – A Mashup"—which was recently posted by musicians Pat and Sean Kelly, a Philadelphia-based wedding band and DJ duo. In the description on the video, they state:

It's 3:59am and you can't sleep. This is the mashup of many different songs that are using the same chord progression…and it's stuck in your head. I dare you to try to fall back asleep

The songs in the mashup include a range of genres—metal, R&B, pop, alternative, rap, and more:

Party Rock Anthem (LMFAO); We Found love (Rihanna); Call Me Maybe (Carly Rae Jepsen); I Believe in a Thing Called Love (The Darkness); Chop Suey! (System of a Down); Thong Song (Sisqo); September (Earth, Wind, & Fire); I Can't Feel My Face (The Weeknd); Starships (Nicki Minaj); What Makes You Beautiful (One Direction); Cool Kids (Echosmith); Gimme, Gimme, Gimme (A Man After Midnight) (ABBA); Ain't No Mountain High Enough (Ashford & Simpson, Marvin Gaye, Tammi Terrell, Diana Ross); Ain't It Fun (Paramore); I Love It (Icona Pop); Congratulations (Post Malone); Lovefool (The Cardigans); Your Love Tthe Outfield); Dragula (Rob Zombie); and Anti-Hero (Taylor Swift).

Despite their genre differences, they work together seamlessly. See (hear) for yourself here!

The Knot describes the duo's work:

For the past 15 years, Pat and Sean Kelly have been performing and entertaining in the Greater Philadelphia area. They strive to give their clients a pleasant and authentic experience. By working with you individually, they will find what works best for your wedding or private event. They offer both live acoustic music and live DJing.

For more of Pat and Sean Kelly, visit their YouTube or website.