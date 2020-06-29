Karen's Got a Gun, the song

Jonathan " Song A Day " Mann ( Previously ) wrote and performed this lovely song about the St. Louis woman filmed waving a gun , finger on the trigger, at protestors getting too close to her mansion. Fast work!

