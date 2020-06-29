/ Thom Dunn / 5:06 am Mon Jun 29, 2020

Re-imagining ALIEN as a Pixar film

Monica Ion is a London-based concept artist who has designed a number of mobile games for companies like Space Ape Games. And in her spare time, she explores other high-concept designs, such as horror movies rendered in a Pixar-esque style.

My series of 4 studies of "What if Pixar did Alien?" Had a lot fun taking the atmosphere of the original Nostromo and making it more colourful and stylized. #digitalpaintings #artstudy #alien #alienart #artistsoninstagram #digitalpaintings #visualdevelopment #visdev

You can buy prints of these terrifyingly adorable images from her Inprnt Gallery.