Re-imagining ALIEN as a Pixar film

Monica Ion is a London-based concept artist who has designed a number of mobile games for companies like Space Ape Games . And in her spare time, she explores other high-concept designs, such as horror movies rendered in a Pixar-esque style.

Astronaut Helen Sharman: extraterrestrials exist and they may be here now Helen Sharman was the first British astronaut and in 1991 became the first woman to visit the Soviet Mir space station. In an interview published in The Guardian yesterday, she made a comment about extraterrestrials, the latter part of which is an eyebrow raiser: “Aliens exist, there’s no two ways about it. There are so […] READ THE REST

Topic is an international favorites streaming service that’s on sale for just $2.50 a month When you sit down on your couch to watch TV, the volume of options is truly staggering. However, a strange thing happens once you start cycling through page after page of Netflix suggestions and Amazon options. You invariably find yourself constantly considering the same set of giant Hollywood blockbuster films and major US television network […] READ THE REST

Type with your voice with this genius note taking app Back in the ancient times of the 1980s, if you wanted your thoughts quickly translated into text and didn’t want to spend all day transcribing all those meticulously archived notes yourself, you either needed to hire a secretary or a stenographer. Now, rather than spending thousands of dollars a year on an ultra-fast typist, technology […] READ THE REST