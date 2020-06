"Like a glory hole for your hands": Socially distanced mani trucks announced

NOBODY IN NEW YORK CITY HAS BEEN ABLE TO GET A MANICURE FOR MONTHS AND CUTICLES ARE LOOKING TRASHHH (some of you have been sneaking nail techs into your homes and we 👀 you) SO ME AND @drinkbabe DECIDED TO CREATE A SOCIALLY DISTANCED ‘RONA-FREE MANI TRUCK, IT’S LIKE A GLORY HOLE FOR YOUR HANDS. IT COSTS $0, FIND US SOON IN CITIES ACROSS AMERICA (not in Florida, get your fucking shit together). PEDI TRUCK COMING SOON, I CAN ONLY IMAGINE WHAT YOU PEOPLE’S FEET LOOK LIKE. YIKES.

Web-celeb/winemaker The Fat Jew and sparkling-wine-in-a-can brand Babe have announced that they are bringing "mani trucks" to select U.S. cities. These Babe-branded trucks will provide socially-distanced manicures free of cost and are described as a "glory hole for your hands." Pedicure trucks will come later.

