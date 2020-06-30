Original "Ghostbusters" returns to drive-ins and theaters starting July 1

Entertainment providers have figured out that drive-in theaters are the perfect way to socially distance while having some retro-style summer fun. So, while we wait impatiently for Ghostbusters: Afterlife to hit theaters in March 2021, it's been announced that the original Ghostbusters (1984) will be showing at select U.S. and Canadian drive-ins (and a few movie theaters). The showings go from July 1 to July 8 and a special nine-minute message "for the fans" is promised at each one. Locations and showtimes here.
The Treble, an alt-rock band out of Winnipeg, has taken inspiration from iconic music videos from the 1980s. Their recently released music video, for the single “No Secrets (There For You),” features shot-by-shot re-creations of a bunch of them. Probably the ones that will be most familiar are a-Ha’s “Take on Me” and DEVO’s “Whip […]
While presenting the Oscar for live-action short film in 1988, Pee-wee Herman is interrupted by “giant robot mechanical monster,” aka ED-209 from the 1987 film RoboCop. Then things get weird… in a good way. Just watch: (Pee-wee Herman)
