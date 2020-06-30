/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:20 am Tue Jun 30, 2020

Original "Ghostbusters" returns to drive-ins and theaters starting July 1

Entertainment providers have figured out that drive-in theaters are the perfect way to socially distance while having some retro-style summer fun. So, while we wait impatiently for Ghostbusters: Afterlife to hit theaters in March 2021, it's been announced that the original Ghostbusters (1984) will be showing at select U.S. and Canadian drive-ins (and a few movie theaters). The showings go from July 1 to July 8 and a special nine-minute message "for the fans" is promised at each one. Locations and showtimes here.

image via Ghostbusters.com

(/Film)