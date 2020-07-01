As Texas's Lt. Governor rants about Dr. Fauci, Fox News plays montage of minorities in face masks

Watch the b-roll in this Fox News clip and note who they show wearing masks.pic.twitter.com/f9Cr9xhkDS — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) July 1, 2020

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is prominent among Republicans angry about people wearing face masks to prevent the transmission of coronavirus during the Covid-19 pandemic. He dislikes it almost as much as he dislikes Coronavirus Task Force lead Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he assailed on Fox News yesterday. Fauci, one of America's foremost disease experts, "doesn't know what he's talking about", Patrick said.

So its viewers would understand the broader point, Fox News played a montage of people wearing surgical masks as Patrick ranted on. But for one half-hidden and blurred-out face in the background, everyone in the montage was black or conspicuously dark-skinned.