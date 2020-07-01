As Texas's Lt. Governor rants about Dr. Fauci, Fox News plays montage of minorities in face masks

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is prominent among Republicans angry about people wearing face masks to prevent the transmission of coronavirus during the Covid-19 pandemic. He dislikes it almost as much as he dislikes Coronavirus Task Force lead Dr. Anthony Fauci, who he assailed on Fox News yesterday. Fauci, one of America's foremost disease experts, "doesn't know what he's talking about", Patrick said.
So its viewers would understand the broader point, Fox News played a montage of people wearing surgical masks as Patrick ranted on. But for one half-hidden and blurred-out face in the background, everyone in the montage was black or conspicuously dark-skinned.
“This is a battle to save the Heritage, History, and Greatness of our Country! #MAGA2020” —Donald J. Trump, on June 30, 2020.
Weeks after feds said ‘Boogaloo’ group members used Facebook to plan the murder of a federal agent, Facebook says they have removed 220 Facebook Groups and 95 Instagram accounts associated with the extremist movement.
Dressed as a hillbilly, Sacha Baron Cohen pranked a conservative rally on Saturday, Variety confirms. The legendary British comedian got on stage at “March For Your Rights 3” in Olympia, Washington and hosted a sing-along — “getting some people in the crowd to sing racist lyrics about President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Dr. Anthony Fauci and […]
With all the website builders on the market, it can feel overwhelming to choose the best one for your needs. The most important things to look for are usability, flexibility and a professional look and feel. That’s why over 180 million people use Wix to create the website of their dreams. Here are the top […]
The saying goes that everyone is looking to build a better mousetrap. In the case of Elementor, they decided to take a swing at WordPress, the platform used to build a third of the world’s websites, and make it better. Four years later, there are already three million sites using Elementor, a WP plug-in which […]
Whether you’re working from home or working from the office, a few elements of the grind are universal. Emails never stop. Meetings go on way too long. And a bad monitor makes your day monumentally more difficult to tolerate. Staring at a screen that’s too small or isn’t bright or sharp enough can be enough […]