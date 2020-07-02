"Fantasy Magazine" returns after nearly a decade away

Acclaimed sci-fi/fantasy publisher John Joseph Adams has announced the return of Fantasy Magazine, after being shuttered for nearly a decade. Here's the official history, according to the press release:

Fantasy Magazine was originally launched in 2005, published by Sean Wallace and edited by a team of Wallace and Paul Tremblay. It started as a print magazine before shifting to digital-only publication in 2007. That shift coincided with an editorial change: Paul Tremblay stepped down and was replaced by Cat Rambo, with Wallace continuing to serve as publisher and co-editor. Rambo and Wallace remained as joint editors of Fantasy until March 2011 when they both stepped down as editors and were replaced by John Joseph Adams. Adams edited Fantasy for the rest of 2011. Beginning in January 2012, Adams took over as publisher of Fantasy and its sister-magazine, Lightspeed (which he was also already editor of), and merged the two magazines together under the single title of Lightspeed. At that time, Fantasy, as an ongoing publication, went on indefinite hiatus, though it reappeared for single special issues in 2014, 2015, and 2016. The November 2020 issue will be the first new Fantasy issue in four years. Lightspeed and Nightmare will continue to operate as usual; Lightspeed will still also publish fantasy fiction as well as SF at the same schedule it does currently, and likewise Nightmare will still publish dark fantasy as well as horror.

This new iteration of Fantasy will be edited by Arley Sorg and Christie Yant, with Adams serving as publisher for the entire line, which will now be known as Adamant Press line (not to be confused with Adam and the Ants).

This is positive news for fiction fans and writers alike, as more and more professional publications have shuttered in recent years.

If you're writer, submissions to Fantasy will be open for the first week of every month. The first new issue will be available in November, right when we decided the fate of the collective fantasy hellscape we've all been living in for the past few years.

