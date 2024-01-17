Music site Pitchfork to be "folded" into GQ amid "mass layoffs"

Put a fork in it: Pitchfork, the pioneering online music publication founded in 1996 and sold to Conde Nast on 2015, is to be "folded" into men's lifestyle magazine GQ. The editor-in-chief, Puja Patel, is out amid other layoffs there, and it isn't clear what form Pitchfork will take amid the mag's mix of "Grooming, Fitness, Lifestyle" and other metrosexual matters.

"This decision was made after a careful evaluation of Pitchfork's performance and what we believe is the best path forward for the brand so that our coverage of music can continue to thrive within the company," Wintour wrote in a memo to staff. "Both Pitchfork and GQ have unique and valuable ways that they approach music journalism, and we are excited for the new possibilities together."

Variety reports that details of the publication's demise are scant.

A rep for Condé Nast did not have information on how many Pitchfork staffers are being let go. Wintour's memo about the Pitchfork changes was first reported by Semafor's Max Tani. … Pitchfork staffers who were laid off included features editor Jill Mapes, who posted on X/Twitter about getting pink-slipped. "I've referred to my job at pitchfork as being on a ferris wheel at closing time, just waiting for them to yank me down," Mapes wrote in the post. "after nearly 8 yrs, mass layoffs got me. glad we could spend that time trying to make it a less dude-ish place just for GQ to end up at the helm."

Founder Ryan Schreiber left in 2017 and Pitchfork president Chris Kaskie left in 2019. Peppa Pig is still there, some say.