Online course shows young artists how to make portraits in Kehinde Wiley's style

The pandemic has inspired a slew of great courses for young artists, like this Bite-Sized Art History course that teaches about President Obama's official portraitist Kehinde Wiley and shows young artists how to make their own portrait in his style.
Wiley's Obama portrait caused an immediate and unprecedented reaction, according to The Smithsonian:
From the moment of their unveiling at the National Portrait Gallery in early 2018, the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama have become two of the most beloved artworks of our time. Kehinde Wiley’s portrait of President Obama and Amy Sherald’s portrait of the former first lady have inspired unprecedented responses from the public, and attendance at the museum has more than doubled as visitors travel from near and far to view these larger-than-life paintings. After witnessing a woman drop to her knees in prayer before the portrait of Barack Obama, one guard said, “No other painting gets the same kind of reactions. Ever.” The Obama Portraits is the first book about the making, meaning, and significance of these remarkable artworks.
This series' combination of art history and a tutorial is a fun and accessible way to inspire young artists in your own life. It does a great job of explaining some of the reasons why artists make the choices they do. You can also have them check out Kehinde Wiley's website.
Images: YouTube / ArtistYear
