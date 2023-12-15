Ten-year-old boy given probation for urinating behind his mom's car in a parking lot

In Senatobia, Mississippi, Latonya Eason left her 10-year-old son inside her car in a law office parking lot while she went in to speak with someone about legal aid. While waiting, the boy had to use the restroom so he got out of the car and urinated beside it. As the law office was across from the county courthouse, a plainclothes Senatobia Police Detective walked by and saw the boy peeing. So naturally, he took him to the police station and gave him a Youth Court Referral before releasing him to his mother.

"In this situation, an officer personally witnessed a 10-year-old child committing an act in public which would have been illegal for an adult under these circumstances," said Senatobia Police Chief Richard Chandler. "The officer did not observe a parent on the scene during the initial contact."

Worth noting is that there is a apparently a "no public restroom" sign at the courthouse. In any case, a judge sentenced the boy to three months probation and, for some reason, assigned him to write a two-page essay on Kobe Bryant.

From WREG: