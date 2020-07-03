/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:00 am Fri Jul 3, 2020

Toni Basil to teach classes on '60s go-go dancing

Oh-so-fine Toni Basil has announced a new online class — on '60s go-go dancing! She'll not only teach you how to go-go dance, but will also "deep dive" into how it influenced art, fashion, and music. And she should know, because she was there. If you only think of the 76-year-old for her big 1981 hit "Mickey," you've missed out on her illustrious career in acting, dance and choreography. This compilation shows the "goddess of go-go" doing her thing in several circa-1960s films. Prepare to be impressed:

Her four-part series begins July 5 ($10/class).

Thanks, Baby Doe!

images via ToniBasil.net