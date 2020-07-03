Toni Basil to teach classes on '60s go-go dancing

Oh-so-fine Toni Basil has announced a new online class — on '60s go-go dancing! She'll not only teach you how to go-go dance, but will also "deep dive" into how it influenced art, fashion, and music. And she should know, because she was there. If you only think of the 76-year-old for her big 1981 hit "Mickey," you've missed out on her illustrious career in acting, dance and choreography. This compilation shows the "goddess of go-go" doing her thing in several circa-1960s films. Prepare to be impressed:
Last century, the Muzak company created custom mixes of soft music for locations ranging from doctor’s office waiting rooms and restaurants to barber shops and, yes, elevators. Muzak were self-proclaimed “specialists in the physiological and psychological applications of music.” Two decades before Brian Eno riffed on this environmental music concept with his phenomenal “Music for […]
I think my feelings about this somewhat unlikely pairing of Tom Jones and Crosby, Still, Nash & Young can best be expressed by some of the comments on YouTube: “When I was a kid, I thought Tom Jones was the height of uncool. Looking back, it was clearly the other way round.” “This is gonna […]
What’s your biggest gripe about power strips? Since most power servers like that are pretty standard these days, your beef probably isn’t about performance or connectivity. No, the biggest rap on trying to use many power strips is the curious engineering decision that often leaves multiple oddly shaped plugs and charging units unable to all […]
Between work, family obligations, and just getting to bed at a decent hour, we all have a lot on our plates these days. So, it’s easy for things like grooming and skincare to never be a high-priority issue. That is until they become a high priority issue. Like when your face constantly breaks out. Or […]
Today’s teachers extol the virtues of hands-on learning, the method of helping students, particularly the youngest children, learn through basic doing. From trial-and-error methods to practice honing their emerging skills, youngsters can soak up a world of learning opportunities when their developing minds are unleashed. While the thought of dropping a smartphone or tablet into […]