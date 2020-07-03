/ Andrea James / 9:55 am Fri Jul 3, 2020

Watch how crowdsourced citizen data demonstrated how tornadoes form

The deadly 2013 El Reno tornado was 2.5 miles (4 km) wide and killed a team of tornado experts. But as Anton Seimon explains, his colleagues turned that tragedy into an opportunity to confirm a key element of tornado formation.

Through crowdsourcing, his team was able to demonstrate that this kind of tornado forms from the ground up, not from the clouds downward.

Image: YouTube / National Geographic