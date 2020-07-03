Watch how crowdsourced citizen data demonstrated how tornadoes form

Through crowdsourcing, his team was able to demonstrate that this kind of tornado forms from the ground up, not from the clouds downward.

The deadly 2013 El Reno tornado was 2.5 miles (4 km) wide and killed a team of tornado experts. But as Anton Seimon explains , his colleagues turned that tragedy into an opportunity to confirm a key element of tornado formation.

