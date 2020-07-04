Here are 39 of the best July 4th deals to help keep some money in your wallet

We’re at the midway point of 2020. So...how’s the year going for you so far?

Yeah...we can guess. But while there’s a lot about 2020 we can’t directly control, maybe a little retail therapy can help make you feel better.

Sure, the 39 items we gathered together can absolutely bring a smile to your face. But more importantly these days, they’re all sporting some significant discounts of up to $300 off.

On top of the already lower prices, you can also feel the July 4th love with some extra savings: another 15 percent off with the code JULYFOURTH15 on any purchases of $50 or more; and 20 percent off on purchases of $75 or more by using the code JULYFOURTH20.

The Yard

When you’re sitting on the patio and the sun goes down, the fireflies come out in the form of this mini-LED light string. It’s solar-powered, then sparks up at night to cast a sweet reflective glow over your yard during those twilight and evening hours, all without ever having to turn them on.

You could also try the portable light source that can go virtually anywhere. This foldable, sturdy, waterproof light self-inflates in seconds, has four different brightness modes and offers a truly unique backyard centerpiece during those summer nights.

If you want to grill outdoors — or even when you bring it inside — this smokeless, non-stick grill is perfect for intimate gathering when you don’t want to fire up the big grill. Safe to use over both electric and gas heat, this grill heats evenly without the need for oil or butter to promote healthier, better-tasting meals while still sealing in natural juices.

For the outdoor fire pit, Quickfire All-Purpose Fire Starters can get the flames rising fast. Just put a Quickfire under your wood and light the pouch, igniting the paraffin wax inside to produce robust flames for up to 10 minutes. It gives your logs just what they need for either a sustained evening blaze or even to start the BBQ.

The Kitchen

The perfect dipping sauce or queso dip is just minutes away with this stainless steel, 21-ounce mini warming pot. While it’s a seamless party addition, it can also be used to warm maple syrup for morning breakfasts or even scooped melted chocolate on to dipping fruits, cookies or drizzle it over sundaes.

Those potato chips are never going to taste as fresh as when the bag is opened...so just reseal the bag! With the 2-in-1 OPen and Seal Snack Bag, the built-in cutter cleans up the bag that holds your snacks, sandwiches and other munchies, with the other side heat seals your food until you’re ready to go back for seconds.

This complete collection helps turn any ordinary alcohol into a completely different tasting experience with an infusion of fruits, spices, herbs and other exotic additives. In addition to the stainless steel filter and vessel, this kit caters especially to the whiskey lovers, offering three distinct infusion blends that completely reshape the taste of your beverage.

Spices are often too specific and too expensive to use often, so just make your own with this collection from FinaMill. With this powerful electric grinder and three FinaPods, you can fill ‘em up with your own dried spices and herbs and freshly grind them directly into your recipe.

This 3-piece blade set is the kitchen prep tool you really need. The carbon-rich steel blade is crafted for enhanced hardness and flexibility, providing laser precision cuts for the 7-inch Nakiri vegetable knife, 8.5-inch slicing knife and 5-inch utility knife to slice meats, vegetables, and everything else you need in any well-stocked kitchen.

The Heston Cue is meal-making simplified. Using the Cue, the world’s smartest cooktop, and the included cookware, it all connects through the Cue’s own app, allowing the induction cooking system to cook to perfection every time, guaranteed. Just tell Cue what you want to make — and Cue handles the rest.

You can either get the bundle with the Cue, an 11-inch smart plan and the 3.5-quart saucepan ($449.99); or get the one that also includes the 5.5-quart smart pot to round out your full cooking ensemble.

Computers

For all those charging cables that break in days or are too short to do a good job, this 10-foot solution to your power needs is here. The premium quality braided nylon shields the cable to withstand heavy usage, pulling and even pet chewing, while also providing a high-performance, fast charge for your Android phone. It also comes in seven different colors to match your phone, your decor or basically...anything.

A gross, gunged-up phone or tablet is no longer just unsightly. Now, it’s a health risk. With the Screen Mom system, you get a 16-ounce bottle of the screen cleaning solution good for over 15,000 sprays along with 5 large microfiber towels to get into all those nooks and crannies. Remove all the fingerprints, smudges, dust, streaks, and more, all without any odor from this chemical-free formulation.

This home studio setup including an adjustable phone tripod that extends up to five feet and the 10-inch light ring with 3 distinct lighting options will help save you from looking washed out, dingy or otherwise less than stellar for your next video call, selfie or YouTube video. The light ring even comes with its own remote control so your shoots can always look ultra-professional.

If it’s time to upgrade your Mac keyboard and mouse, you may as well go wireless with Apple’s own Magic tandem. The mouse has an optimized foot design that allows the mouse to track easier and moves with less resistance than previous versions and also lasts about a month or more between charges.

Meanwhile, the keyboard has an extended layout with numeric keypad, document navigation controls, full-size arrow keys and a low profile optimized for how your fingers dance over the keys. It’s packing a rechargeable battery of its own and also gets about a month between charges.

Tech

This lightweight boomer also has a booming battery as well, capable of serving up the music for up to 30 hours. Good thing it sounds just as good as it lasts, featuring great bass enhanced by Aduro's proprietary passive downward-facing bass radiator for a broader soundscape that really thumps for such a portable speaker.

Few names in tech command more respect than Sony, so with these noise-reducing, wireless headphones with a range of up to 150 feet to experience all your dynamic, detailed sound, savvy buyers already know the type of quality to expect. The voice mode helps dialogue ring out during viewing and with 13 hours of battery life, it’s strong enough to handle nearly any binging marathon. And hey...you get two of 'em!

The Z2’s got their name for offering twice the sound quality, twice the battery life and twice the convenience of its rivals, so these headphones packed with Bluetooth 5.0, T-Quiet active noise cancellation and advanced Sound2.0 technology bring a lot to the table.

The H4’s don’t just sound great, they actually adapt to your specific hearing range. With their EarPrint technology, you map the way you hear, then the H4’s deliver what suits you best. There’s even EVEN’s voice assistant Sarah to go along with your unique hearing profile, so the 20 hours of battery life can be put to good use in a variety of ways.

If your headphones aren’t Bluetooth compatible, no problem — the TUNAI Square is a portable receiver that easily pairs with your phone to stream wireless CD-quality audio or hands-free call to your non-Bluetooth headphones.

All the charm and functionality of an old-school turntable -- with all of the ease and convenience of new-school technology. This turntable lets you play music three different ways: through your phone or other device, through a Bluetooth speaker or with a direct RCA plugin. And of course, the turntable and built-in stereo speakers can help you spin platters just like your grandparents used to.

Of course, if you’re going to go old school, you might as well go super old school...like phonograph era old-school. Yet even with this copper-plated horn is equipped with a 10-watt tweeter and this unit can also stream all your favorite Bluetooth, USB, FM radio and other music player tunes.

Gadgets

With its revolutionary 180° broad spectrum of illumination design, this LED 360-lumen headlamp cuts through the night like a searchlight. Slip it on your forehead and this super lightweight 4-ounce marvel can help you enjoy camping, hiking, running or other activities, even once the sun goes down.

If you don’t want to wear a light on your head, then this 550-lumen LED powerhouse might grab your attention. Smaller than a AAA battery, the A7 is actually made of a fluorescent powder that makes the whole light glow in the dark. So even when it’s not on, it’s definitely on.

No more cheap plastic watch straps for your Apple Watch. This heavy waterproof Heinen leather from Germany assures you can wear your watch even during the heaviest of everyday use like during your workout. Sweat, dirt, sand, saltwater, you name it — the Active Strap handles it, then comes out squeaky clean with a simple wipedown.

Bolt this smart safe to your wall and rest easy knowing if anything happens, you’ll get a security alert sent right to your smartphone. With a water-resistant keypad, humidity and odor control system, remote open capability, an intelligent reminder system, and other security features, your most precious items will also be under extreme lockdown.

Just drop your dirty item and the stainless steel Sonic Soak into a sink, a bowl or even a glass of water and ultrasonic technology does the rest. With 50W of power and 50,000 ultrasonic vibrations per second, This ultra-gentle tool cleans everything from delicates like silk, cashmere, and lingerie to personal care products and accessories to even fruits and veggies.

It’s the world’s first portable shower, stashed in a ridiculously space-efficient storage box that’s barely over two feet long. Perfect for swimmers or surfers, the BeachBox flips open to reveal almost two gallons of insulated hot water, a durable shower wand and enough pressure to shower, change clothes, then repack the shower in a matter of minutes.

Chargers

Slip your phone into the Gravitis grip and watch as your Qi wirelessly charged device gets powered right back up to full strength. This charger also works as the perfect mounting spot to hold your phone while you’re following directions or streaming music.

With two PD ports, two QC 3.0 ports and 50,000mAh of power, the Crave PowerPack is how you charge up four devices at once as fast as possible. The PowerPack sports universal compatibility with all your USB-C powered laptops, smartphones, tablets, and mobile devices, so this is a truly one-size-fits-all solution.

Aesthetics

This 20” x 24” black-core white matted and framed print gorgeously painted by Spanish artist Alexander Grahovsky over playfulness and a touch of class to any room. Don’t underestimate the power of how much adding just one piece of art can thoroughly reshape an entire room.

Health and Wellness

Who says good health shouldn’t extend to your best friend too? This collar releases all-natural, non-hazardous, anti-allergic active ingredients that coat your dog’s entire body in just 24 hours, preventing and removing ticks, lice, larvae, mosquitoes and any other harmful, disease-carrying parasites. For up to eight months, your pet will be fully protected at all times.

Paincakes are ice packs that actually stick to your skin — no wraps, straps or tape required. Just freeze ‘em, peel off the protective covering and stick them to muscle areas that need targeted pain, soreness or inflammation relief. Latex-free, silicone-free and hypoallergenic, the adhesive gel keeps the pack in place, even during extended activity -- and it’s reusable up to 100 times.

The two-layer, durable cloth face mask employs Silverplus technology, containing a biocide for hygiene and freshness based on silver chloride that prevents the growth of everything from bacteria and harmful pathogens to unpleasant odors and even staining and discoloration. Stay safe out there!

Lord knows what’s growing in your refrigerator. But whatever it is, this ozone generator oxidizes oxygen atoms to effectively kill 99 percent of harmful bacteria in just 20 minutes. Set it inside your frig’s produce drawer to disinfect fruits and veggies while removing foul odors and keeping them fresh. And the unit works virtually anywhere from a closet to a bedroom to the inside of your car.

Combining heat with the full benefit of a Shiatsu massage, this pillow offers up eight kneading heads and variable speeds to deliver 12 different massage modes for breaking up muscle tightness while promoting long-term stress relief. You can even strap it on and enjoy your massage hands-free.

The Genius Mini takes pipe technology to the next level, utilizing an innovative design that instantly cools smoke without ever losing its taste for an utterly smooth draw. Sleek yet tiny enough to slip into your pocket, the Genius also links to an online profile page so you can track and share all your smoking tips.

If you ever wondered why lumberjacks are so cut, workouts like those done with The Chopper are likely why. Shaped like an axe yet capable of providing different weight loads, the accompanying app can work you and the axe through a host of chopping motion workouts that can be built into a full-body cardio and strength training regimen.

