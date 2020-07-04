LEGO Art announces new posters: Warhol, Beatles, Iron Man, and Star Wars sets

LEGO is jumping on the mosaic art craze with the LEGO Art poster series, out this fall. Sets will include Andy Warhol portraits of Marilyn Monroe, The Beatles, Iron Man, and a Star Wars series of Sith Lords.

The sets also come with collector's style booklets, and some include music options for listening while assembling.

Via Brothers Brick:

LEGO hopes that LEGO Art will be “a new canvas for creative expression” that allows adults to relax and give them a chance to create and display art based on their passions. The structure of each portrait is comprised of 9 new 16 x 16 stud mosaic plates which can be connected to each other with Technic pins to form the larger portrait. Each set comes with two new Technic wall-hanging elements as well as a new black separator specially crafted to assist in quickly reassembling mosaics into alternate versions. The pieces will come pre-sorted by color, and the instructions will feature a “color by numbers” grid for assembling each mosaic plate. Each set comes with a unique printed 2×4 signature tile and additional black pieces to build a frame around the final portrait.

Image: YouTube / Lego Quick Review