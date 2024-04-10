Star Wars Outlaws gets a fun-filled new trailer and release date

In Star Wars Outlaws, an upcoming action-adventure game, you play Kay Vess, an up-and-comer in the criminal underworld of the Outer Rim. The game takes place in between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi when the Empire is too busy trying to crush the rebellion to worry about low-level riff-raff. Vess is accompanied by a merqaal – a new species – named Nix. Nix is voiced by the great Dee Bradley Baker. Baker is better known as every single clone in the Clone Wars and the Bad Batch, as well as many, many other iconic characters, so it's a good bet Nix will be more than an adorable pet.

Today, Ubisoft released a story trailer and announced a release date of August 30, 2024. The usual rogue's gallery of Star Wars baddies appears in the trailer – Pykes, Crimson Dawn, and the Hutts, plus a new criminal syndicate for Vess to get on the wrong side of. Han Solo (in carbonite) and Jabba both appear in the trailer, so it looks like there will be a mix of old friends and new enemies.

Of course, you can pre-order to get the game three days early and pay increasingly ridiculous prices for a season pass and cosmetics. Jedi: Survivor was my game of the year for 2023, and I am cautiously optimistic about Outlaws as the "first" open-world Star Wars game. I could pretend that I am not going to pre-order because I hate paying to be a beta tester, but I am a sucker for cosmetics I will never use.

