Randy Rainbow sings Trump is a 'poor deplorable troll' in 'Little Mermaid' parody

The never-not-good Randy Rainbow is on a roll. Last week, he rolled out "Cover Your Freakin' Face" and this week he's followed it up with "Poor Deplorable Troll," which parodies Ursula's song from The Little Mermaid, "Poor Unfortunate Souls."