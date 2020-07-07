Excited dog won't stop following a runner who keeps telling him to go home

"Go home. Go home," says marathoner and running vlogger Kofuzi, trying to shake off an unfamiliar farm dog who wants to join in on his daily run in Dyersville, Iowa. "Go, go on! I'm going to be on a busy road later, you can't go. Come on." He continues to argue with the dog, but his conversation falls flat as the frisky pup keeps following him. He says his new running buddy kept up with him for 2 1/2 miles out of his 11.46-mile run, and after all his efforts trying to ditch the dog, admits that he was a little sad once the dog stopped following him.