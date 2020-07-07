Non-Euclidean game worlds

See if you notice anything suspicious as I walk through it. Did you catch it? This four-room house actually only has three rooms, red, green, and blue. This demo surprised me a lot because I originally thought it would be super jarring but actually everyone I show this to doesn't notice it at all unless I tell them that something is off. I guess our brains just aren't used to thinking this way.

Code Parade (also on itch.io ) is developing a "hyperbolic" 3D game engine ( download ) where a line is not necessarily the shortest path between two places. I was impressed by the tunnels that are longer inside than outside, but the three-roomed house blew my mind. Can't wait for the unsettling haunted-house games to come.

