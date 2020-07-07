/ Xeni Jardin / 6:58 pm Tue Jul 7, 2020

SUV plows into BLM protest in NYC's Times Square, similar potentially deadly attacks happening around U.S.

“#BreakingNews an SUV just plowed through protesters on 42nd street in #manhattan Still assessing injuries if any. More on ⁦@NY1⁩ #blacklivesmatter #nycprotest more on ⁦@NY1⁩,” tweeted NY1 news reporter Ruschell Boone [@RuschellBoone] at 10:19pm New York Time.

The tactic was used in Charlottesville, and resulted in the death of a protester. SUVs driving into Black Lives Matter protesters is a thing that has been happening in mid-2020 throughout the United States. This is a domestic terrorism meme of sorts, and copycats seem to be copying one another.

It happened in Bloomington, Indiana, this week, at an anti-racism protest.

Police still have not identified the attacker who drove an SUV through a group of protesters there on Monday, after the July 4th holiday weekend, knocking one young woman unconscious.

Police arrested a man in Long Island, NY for driving his SUV into two Black Lives Matters protesters there on Monday night.

Anthony Cambareri, 36, is accused of using his vehicle as a weapon and driving into the activists with his Toyota RAV4 at about 6:45 p.m. on Broadway in Huntington Station, Long Island, said police.

And in Utah.

And in Iowa. Sometimes it's angry racist white people, sometimes it's angry racist white people who are also law enforcement officers.

Cops did it in Detroit.

More below, from Twitter.