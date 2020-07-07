SUV plows into BLM protest in NYC's Times Square, similar potentially deadly attacks happening around U.S.

“#BreakingNews an SUV just plowed through protesters on 42nd street in #manhattan Still assessing injuries if any. More on ⁦@NY1⁩ #blacklivesmatter #nycprotest more on ⁦@NY1⁩,” tweeted NY1 news reporter Ruschell Boone [@RuschellBoone] at 10:19pm New York Time.

Another eyewitness account from NYC Times Square - allegedly showing a uniformed city worker on the passenger side of the SUV that plowed over bicyclists. @CBS46 https://t.co/Vm2jnbWN0i — shon gables cbs46 (@shongables) July 8, 2020

The tactic was used in Charlottesville, and resulted in the death of a protester. SUVs driving into Black Lives Matter protesters is a thing that has been happening in mid-2020 throughout the United States. This is a domestic terrorism meme of sorts, and copycats seem to be copying one another.

While we don’t know who was driving this SUV, we do know there’s a clear pattern of extremist vehicle attacks targeting BLM protesters. As I told @NPR the other week, this is increasingly a deliberate tactic (as we saw in Charlottesville, Richmond, etc): https://t.co/ajiRh9LVS6 — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) July 8, 2020

It happened in Bloomington, Indiana, this week, at an anti-racism protest.

This is 29-year-old Chaz Mottinger. She is seen on the hood of the red SUV that drove through a crowd of protesters last night in Bloomington. She is now at home recovering after being knocked unconscious and taken to the hospital. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/NOJ2mgxsm9 — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) July 7, 2020

Police still have not identified the attacker who drove an SUV through a group of protesters there on Monday, after the July 4th holiday weekend, knocking one young woman unconscious.

Here’s a closer look at the two people that were inside of the red SUV that drove through a group of protesters yesterday in Bloomington. If you recognize either of these people you were encouraged to reach out to Bloomington police. @WISH_TV pic.twitter.com/LpmJUxPwx3 — Sierra Hignite (@SierraHigniteTV) July 7, 2020

Police arrested a man in Long Island, NY for driving his SUV into two Black Lives Matters protesters there on Monday night.

Anthony Cambareri, 36, is accused of using his vehicle as a weapon and driving into the activists with his Toyota RAV4 at about 6:45 p.m. on Broadway in Huntington Station, Long Island, said police.

And in Utah.

Provo Police are searching for a man who shot the driver who ran a SUV through a crowd of protesters on Monday night. https://t.co/YOBT5KwRCy — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) June 30, 2020

Video shows an SUV pushing protesters as it moves forward. The driver was shot, wound not life-threatening. Police say the shooter was caught on camera but was "thoroughly masked." It's not clear if the shooter was protesting with one group or the other. https://t.co/gN7jjR2ZFs — Rebecca Green (@wordofgreen) June 30, 2020

One group said it will gather Wednesday in support of of the man and the woman who have been arrested, arguing the SUV driver struck protesters with his vehicle and should be charged.https://t.co/4CBt1sZ0Gg — The Salt Lake Tribune (@sltrib) July 1, 2020

And in Iowa. Sometimes it's angry racist white people, sometimes it's angry racist white people who are also law enforcement officers.

The Iowa State Patrol confirmed that the SUV hit the protester, who was among about two dozen Black Lives Matter protestershttps://t.co/3hAX3bYp2A — ABC 6 News - KAAL TV (@ABC6NEWS) July 1, 2020

Cops did it in Detroit.

Viral video shows police SUV drive through crowd of protesters after being surrounded https://t.co/wHeLEhMEDO — KMOV (@KMOV) June 30, 2020

Video: Detroit police SUV plows through screaming protesters https://t.co/an0bcatmZL pic.twitter.com/iPDiII0mRI — New York Post (@nypost) June 30, 2020

More below, from Twitter.