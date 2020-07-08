Coffee shop ambient sound, for those staying at home who miss it

Ghost boxes, psycho-phones, and other devices for listening to spirits Dating back to the 19th century, occultists, engineers, and hoaxers have employed new audio technology to communicate beyond the grave. This includes wax cylinders, white noise generators, AM radios, hacked phonographs, and other curious contraptions. Even Thomas Edison got in on the phone, making a machine to communicate with the spirit world. He later admitted […] READ THE REST

Where did the laser sound in STAR WARS come from anyway? Twenty Thousand Hertz is a very cool podcast hosted and created by Dallas Taylor that explores the stories behind iconic sounds — from cartoon voices to tape reel mastering to the backmasking tactics of the “Satanic Panic.” And just in time for May the 4th, they’ve just released a teaser for their upcoming episode that […] READ THE REST

DIY method for transmitting audio in large spaces directly to people's hearing aids IEEE Spectrum’s David Schneider participates in Quaker meetings where there are many elderly people who, even though they are wearing hearing aids, have a hard time catching comments from others around the room. One common solution to this problem is to provide headphones with FM receivers to pick up the sounds of the microphones. That […] READ THE REST

You can still enjoy your favorite drinks while wearing your mask with this innovative option Despite all of our most fervent hopes, it doesn’t appear the specter of COVID-19 will be leaving us anytime soon. If anything, the past few weeks seems to indicate the need for social distancing and other preventative measures will likely continue indefinitely from coast to coast for a very, very, very long time. Of course, […] READ THE REST

Make serious cash as an Amazon FBA or dropshipping magnate with this comprehensive training For all their amazing growth over the past 25 years, the most impressive thing about the monumental rise of Amazon might be the speed and sophistication of their lightning-fast delivery network. Sometimes it doesn’t even take 24 hours for the idea you ordered to be perched right on your front porch, ready for use. The […] READ THE REST