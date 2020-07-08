/ Xeni Jardin / 6:19 pm Wed Jul 8, 2020

Coffee shop ambient sound, for those staying at home who miss it

Unmute your volume, go into the kitchen, and make yourself some coffee now.

Enjoy.

If that one isn't to your liking, try this one.

And here's another popular one, just background noise.

