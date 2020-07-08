/ Rob Beschizza / 12:16 pm Wed Jul 8, 2020

Fashion trends at Goodwill

Goodwill Hunting is a fascinating data-driven exploration of trends at the thriftstore chain's online shop. It is quite exhaustive, breaking down regional trends, brands, prices and much else besides in a panoply of gorgeous interactive charts. Given that Goodwill deletes sold items and doesn't provide an API, it's an amazing work of data journalism.

Basically, after finding that data of old listings aren't available on the Goodwill website, I went rogue. I set up a script on my computer to crawl through sale item pages on the Goodwill website item id by item id and checked the page name and description to see if it was a women's top. This was a slow process, but I wasn't interested in overwhelming the Goodwill website, and, again, there is no real pressing need for statistics on Goodwill sales.