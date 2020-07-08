'Stairway to Gilligan's Island' mashup from 1978 covered by Puddles Pity Party

Did you know that in 1978 a San Francisco band called Little Roger & the Goosebumps recorded a mashup song that blends Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" with the theme to the sixties TV sitcom about seven castaways? I sure didn't! Well, that 6'8" clown Puddles Pity Party did and now he's performed this cover of it — yay!

'Parks and Rec' mashed up with real-life anti-maskers footage View this post on Instagram ‪We’re officially living in a Parks and Rec episode. #WearAMask ‬ A post shared by Law ⚡ (@lawjsharma) on Jun 24, 2020 at 8:07pm PDT Who can tell real life from sitcom fiction anymore? This mashup video combines actual footage of angry citizens ranting about mandatory mask-wearing with TV’s Parks […] READ THE REST

Mariah Christmas song mashups: Marilyn Manson, Radiohead, and Queen The Mariah Carey mashups are coming out of the woodwork this holiday season. There’s this one that combines her chipper hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You” with Marilyn Manson’s “The Beautiful People.” Its creator, YouTuber Bill McClintock, calls it “All I Want For Christmas is the Beautiful People”: Then there’s YouTuber William Maranci’s […] READ THE REST

"Start Wearing Purple" as sung by Sesame Street's Count This. is. amazing. Purple Count singing Gogol Bordello’s “Start Wearing Purple” — the entire song! Someone spent a long time making this mashup video but we don’t know who exactly. Their YouTube account is anonymous, simply named Purple Count. Mystery mashup master, I bow to you. READ THE REST

Make serious cash as an Amazon FBA or dropshipping magnate with this comprehensive training For all their amazing growth over the past 25 years, the most impressive thing about the monumental rise of Amazon might be the speed and sophistication of their lightning-fast delivery network. Sometimes it doesn’t even take 24 hours for the idea you ordered to be perched right on your front porch, ready for use. The […] READ THE REST

MagiMask is the next stage in the evolution of augmented reality You could actually watch a Tyrannosaurus Rex walk down your street right now. And no, this isn’t the latest Jurassic Park sequel. Of course, it isn’t real either, just a Google recreation of some pretty realistic looking dinosaurs transplanted right into any environment around you courtesy of augmented reality. Yet it’s just another example of […] READ THE REST