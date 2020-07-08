/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:45 am Wed Jul 8, 2020

'Stairway to Gilligan's Island' mashup from 1978 covered by Puddles Pity Party

Did you know that in 1978 a San Francisco band called Little Roger & the Goosebumps recorded a mashup song that blends Led Zeppelin's "Stairway to Heaven" with the theme to the sixties TV sitcom about seven castaways? I sure didn't! Well, that 6'8" clown Puddles Pity Party did and now he's performed this cover of it — yay!