After being accused of sexual assault, the mayor of Seoul is found dead

Three-term Seoul mayor Park Won-soon, who was reported missing yesterday following a police complaint that sexually assaulted a staffer, was found dead today.

From The Independent:

His daughter contacted police on Thursday afternoon and said her father left “a will-like” message before leaving their home 4-5 hours earlier.

Reports from South Korean broadcasters said one of Park’s secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.

The complainant, known only as Ms A in a report by the SBS News television network, said the harassment started when she started working there in 2017.

Park is alleged to have sent “personal photos” via text message to the secretary as well as engaging in unwanted physical contact. Ms A reportedly told police there were other victims of sexual harassment by the mayor.