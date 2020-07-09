The kitchen appliance helps you make high potency edibles right at home

Unless you’re a regular cannabis user, you might be surprised to learn that the plant itself is basically just that — a plant. It’s not until you put cannabis under high heat that the process of decarboxylation breaks down that raw form into the psychoactive compounds that can actually benefit the body.

This unlocking process is why most people smoke cannabis and take in benefits like CBD, which is being studied as a natural alternative pain and symptom reliever for those who suffer from anxiety, depression, acne, heart disease, and even cancer.

Of course, the heating process under an open flame or even when cannabis is baked in an oven is often uneven and haphazard, causing the loss of over 50 percent of the available cannabinoids. The Ardent Flex All-in-One Portable Kitchen handles the whole process seamlessly while retaining those psychoactive properties that most users seek.

The Ardent is a device created to decarb cannabis with a single button press. Just put up to 4 ounces of your herb inside, hit the button, and in 90 minutes, you’ve got fully baked cannabis or help with a maximum potency, ready to be used in your own edibles, topicals, suppositories and more for a fraction of the price they’d cost at the dispensary.

The hyper-concentrated cannabis is particularly important for medical marijuana patients, but every cannabis enthusiast can benefit from the decarbed herb, even if they use a vaporizer. The Ardent also heats the plant enough to kill any spores or microbes inside that could adversely impact your health.

The whole unit is less than 18 inches tall and can easily sit unobtrusively on a kitchen counter for regular use. And unlike smoking or oven baking, the Ardent produces little to no smell, one of the biggest detractors from most decarboxylation processes. The base also detaches for easy cleanup.

Regularly $350, you can save $50 off the price of the Ardent Flex All-In-One Portable Kitchen right now with this deal, cutting your total down to just $299.99.

