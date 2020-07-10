Modern porcelain sculpture about greed made in classical Chinese style

Yok and Sheryo are New York-based artists who created "Get the Money," a large porcelain shrine that's a comment on avarice in Singapore and around the globe. Note: strobe effects in the first 10 seconds of the video.

Sheryo says:

"Get the Money" a shrine you can worship in hopes of prosperity, also a commentary about society's greed and delusional thoughts about accumulating wealth without hard work.

Audiences are told to look for a non-existent lottery number hidden in this prosperity shrine, the greedy really go looking for it 😂🤣🙊 An "antidote for greed" is also present within the sculpture.