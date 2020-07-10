Modern porcelain sculpture about greed made in classical Chinese style

Yok and Sheryo are New York-based artists who created "Get the Money," a large porcelain shrine that's a comment on avarice in Singapore and around the globe. Note: strobe effects in the first 10 seconds of the video.
Sheryo says:
"Get the Money" a shrine you can worship in hopes of prosperity, also a commentary about society's greed and delusional thoughts about accumulating wealth without hard work.
Audiences are told to look for a non-existent lottery number hidden in this prosperity shrine, the greedy really go looking for it 😂🤣🙊 An "antidote for greed" is also present within the sculpture.
More images on Yok's Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Our latest sculpture in the series of contemporary shrines "Get the Money" is on display at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre over the weekend for #singaporeartweek #sgartweek . 11am to 7pm. Find out more about the piece from the guides at the show. There're so many details you should defo check it out in person if you're in singapore! Thanks @kult.gallery for the opportunity. And thanks @_jasslyne and Lesart productions for the immense help with the project. ---------------------------- #sheryo #theyok #yokandsheryo #sculpture #clay #sgartweek #singaporeartweek #shrine #dragon #installation
Image: YouTube / The Yok