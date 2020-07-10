This is one crazy-ass potato gun

British YouTuber/Madman/Inventor Colin Furze has developed a super powerful potato gun. Wait, scratch that... a semi-automatic potato CANNON. Yes, he's invented a way to power-shoot spuds. Why? Because he needs a "defense system" for his screw tank. Ok, sure!

This single potato chip costs $11 Swedish brewery S:t Eriks created a box of fancy potato chips that costs 499 kr (~$56). There are five chips in each box. Obviously a marketing/fundraising gimmick, but they certainly sound like quite the artisanal chip. Ingredients include: matsutake, truffle seaweed, crown dill, Leksand onion, India Pale Ale wort, and potatoes gathered from a “hillside […] READ THE REST

Man promises to eat potatoes only for 2016 Andrew Taylor, 36, weighed 332 pounds on January 1st. He decided that was too much for him, and he resolved to eat nothing but potatoes for a year, in the hope that it will cure his binge eating. He shed 22 in January. He is also uploading videos of his progress on YouTube. From Oddity […] READ THE REST

RokBlok is the world's tiniest wireless record player, and it's...awesome If you’re a fan of ABC’s entrepreneurial feeding frenzy “Shark Tank,” then you know complete buyout offers from the expert Sharks don’t happen all that often. But back in 2017, that’s exactly what happened when inventor Logan Riley debuted his instantly eye-catching creation the RokBlok to the agog Sharks. Part of the reason that happened […] READ THE REST

Save 30% on a home delivery of your favorite beer, wine, or spirits with Saucey Back in the 50s and 60s, it was no big deal in most areas to make a call to your local liquor store and have beer, wine and spirits delivered right to your house with little to no restriction. However, that ease and simplicity certainly isn’t in place today. Alcohol delivery laws in 2020 are […] READ THE REST