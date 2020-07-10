/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 5:45 am Fri Jul 10, 2020

This is one crazy-ass potato gun

What did I just watch?!

British YouTuber/Madman/Inventor Colin Furze has developed a super powerful potato gun. Wait, scratch that... a semi-automatic potato CANNON. Yes, he's invented a way to power-shoot spuds. Why? Because he needs a "defense system" for his screw tank. Ok, sure!

