Save your summer with these BBQ accessories that’ll change your whole grilling game

It’s almost shocking to say...but there’s actually an incredible amount of manhood wrapped up in how well you cook a steak.

Of course, no one would argue your grilling abilities are THAT important. Or that how well you sear a prime slab of beef should have any bearing on your social standing or feeling of self-worth. However, there is something primal about hunching over an open flame and preparing your fresh kill perfectly. And when your BBQ game isn’t really on point, you’re aware.

But this is about solutions, not finger-pointing. So with half a summer season still to come, we pulled together 14 items that can elevate your grill prowess. Whether it’s your accessories, your grill hygiene or your ultimate BBQ weapon of choice, there are always steps you can take to put yourself atop that meat master mountain.

The Accessories

Those grill grates can be tricky little suckers — so this cooking mat makes sure your food never falls through the cracks or sticks to the grill. Made of premium heat resistant PTFE-fiberglass to withstand temperatures up to 500°F, these pads fit any type of grill and can be cut to size or space. It even doubles as a baking mat.

Made of silicone, ultra high strength Dayan aramid fiber and cotton, these gloves can resist heat up to nearly 1,500°F and are still flexible enough to hold small utensils. They offer enough grip so nothing slips and enough coverage so you’ll never suffer one of those painful and annoying accidental grill burns.

This tool is all about functionality. The 8-inch chef knife blade and 7-inch patented flipper hook are designed and tested for easily cutting and flipping all your proteins and large veggies on the grill. And when you get thirsty, the built-in bottle opener can crack open your beverage of choice to help cool you down.

This set of six unique premium skewers make sure your food won’t fall off or turn unexpectedly on the grill, while ensuring everything cooks evenly. Specially coded for steer and fish options, food slides off and on easily as they cut a dashing image on your grill.

Meet the Transformer of your BBQ adventures. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, the multi-piece spatula and fork pieces connect with magnetic handles to create different tools for cooking, flipping, and serving your grilled goodies. Poke, arrange, make tongs, this set is all about versatility for the backyard griller.

The Utility Player

This durable, fully non-stick 21” x 11” accessory is double-sided, featuring an indoor grill surface on one side, a flat griddle on the other for all your indoor cooking needs. Sealed with a titanium ceramic coating, this grill is completely safe to use with metal utensils and can withstand heat up to 500°F.

Indoor, outdoor...this grill has you covered either way. Safe to use on both electric and gas stoves, the food-safe non-stick PTFE coating makes sure food cooks evenly without needing oil or butter, sealing in juices to retain flavor while reducing cholesterol and fat content. Just add water to the drip pan to keep food moist and smoke-free for a fast, ultra-healthy cooking alternative.

This grill’s convenient temperature dial helps keep consistent heat across the entire grill, so you get a perfect cook every time without all the smoke. With a triple-layer non-stick, titanium and diamond-infused coating, the heated grill lets oils and fats drip right off, so your meat is healthier and less oily, no matter where you’re cooking.

The Party Grill helps get everyone into the act, with space for up to eight people at once all grilling away. Equipped with reversible plates and melting pans, just set it up on a table, let everybody gather around, and whether you’re grilling meats, melting cheeses or anything else, your good time always ends with everyone eating well.

The Big Guns

The GrillEye is multitasking on steroids for a grill master. Using WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, a whole set of custom and present temperature alarms, timers and probes let you track cooking times on up to eight items at once. Whether you’re grilling, smoking or both, the GrillEye takes all the guesswork out of your cooking so you’ll get expertly-grilled meals every time.

Part pizza oven, part BBQ grill, part lava stone, the Firepod handles every cooking need like a champ. Funded by backers on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, this convertible oven features interchangeable cooking sets to fit the meal and styles you want. From stone-baked pizza to a griddle to hot rock cooking, this multi-facets beast will always get the job done.

The Gold Chef’s secret is its blistering high temperature that can reach a whopping 1,500°F within two minutes. At those temps, steaks can achieve a delicious caramelized crust while the center stays juicy and tender. With a range of stainless steel trays and variable cooking positions, you’ve got loads of options to cook almost anything just the way you like.

The Otto Lite is a barn-burner as well, also blasting out extreme temperatures of up to 1,500°F. Featuring two simultaneously controlled radiant infra-red OverFire burners that cook from above, the grill lets you dial in the ideal temperature for whatever you're cooking, including steak, meat, fish, and pizza. This German design awardee delivers precision cooking and steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes.

The Cleanup

Cleaning your grill properly is the key to a great tasting meal next time — and the Q-Swiper bundle makes sure your grill is absolutely immaculate after every cook. The bristle and wire-free method safely wipes away grease and grime for a clean and healthy grill every time you barbecue. Just load up a food-safe cleaning wipe and the Q-Swiper picks up dirt, grime and other tough-to-remove gunk from your cooking surfaces.

Prices are subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.