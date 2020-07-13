Disabled dog gets her wheeeeeelchair

My parents dog. She’s about 4 years old and due to a neurological disorder her hind legs decided to crap out on her. Luckily she’s a brick shithouse and is loving her new ride. Thing handles like a champ, it’s the Lincoln of doggy wheelchairs

Her name is Luca, and look at her go on those new wheels!

My Cavalier King Charles is having none of it Looks like the dogs are getting along just fine, however.

