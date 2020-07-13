/ Xeni Jardin / 4:29 pm Mon Jul 13, 2020

Disabled dog gets her wheeeeeelchair

Her name is Luca, and look at her go on those new wheels!

She's a little french bulldog.

My parents dog. She’s about 4 years old and due to a neurological disorder her hind legs decided to crap out on her. Luckily she’s a brick shithouse and is loving her new ride. Thing handles like a champ, it’s the Lincoln of doggy wheelchairs

Go see the entire video here.