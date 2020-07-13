The GhostBed is the world’s coolest mattress and it's on sale for over 25% off

The average US household replaces their mattress about every seven years. So if it’s been more than that, or even a lot more than that, it might be time to invest in a new slumber HQ.

And most sleep experts will tell you the right mattress really should be looked at as an investment. Because if you’re not happy with the place you spend nearly a third of your life...well, let’s just say the results won’t be pretty.

The makers of the GhostBed Luxe 13-Inch Cooling Mattress say their brainchild is like a hug from a gentle ghost. While that might creep out a lot of prospective customers, they also call the GhostBed the coolest bed in the world -- and during these summer months, that’s probably a lot more likely to earn some smiles and interested glances.

The heart of the GhostBed is that dual-stage core and surface cooling tech, the only mattress of its kind employing this method for keeping you and your bed cool and comfortable all night long.

If you can imagine touching a popsicle box fresh from the freezer, then you’ve got an idea of what to expect from the Ghost Bed. The first two layers -- the Ghost Ice Fabric and Cooling Fiber -- are instantly cool to the touch, a top inch of cool burst airflow technology fiber to cool your body down.

Next, two layers of gel memory foam and a Ghost Ice Layer form around you for that “GhostHug” vibe, which also relieves aches and pains while sensing heat and adjusting to keep your sleep environment cool.

Finally, a Ghost Bounce Layer and the High-Density Support Layer provide the ideal support, durability, and longevity that makes the mattress complete. It immediately fits your existing frame or foundation and also works with fitted sheets for a comfy fit.

A 2020 Consumer Reports recommendation, the GhostBed might just scare you into the perfect night’s sleep for your next seven years. A queen-sized GhostBed retails for $1,745, but with the current offer, you can save over $500 and get one for just $1,221.99, almost $30 percent off the regular price.

