Nursing home residents pose for album cover recreations, from Adele to Queen

While in quarantine, residents at a North London elderly care facility, and their caregivers, have been posing like Adele, Madonna, David Bowie, and other musical artists for an album cover recreation project. The photographer, Sydmar Lodge's Activities Coordinator Robert Speker, writes that it's his "job and privilege to keep them entertained during the COVID crisis with no outside entertainers or family." He has set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for the home:
As this situation is on-going it could be months before the situation changes for them and the need to keep them happy entertained and full of spirit has never been more crucial.
The photography project - recreating Classic Album covers, with the Residents and Carers has raised awareness globally but with no funds for the home which was my original intention.
Elderly people will remain in lockdown for a long time, and I want to make their time as happy and full of enjoyment and interest as possible.
image via The Show Must Go On/GoFundMe
(Independent)
The United Kingdom Competition and Markets Authority, the UKs antitrust watchdog, has begun an investigation into Facebook’s acquisition of Giphy.
Boris Johnson’s condition is improving after two nights on oxygen support in intensive care, and the British Prime Minister can now sit up in bed and talk with hospital staff, said the UK’s finance minister Rishi Sunak Wednesday.
The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, will be staying in a London hospital’s intensive care unit for the second night in a row, officials tell various news reporters late Tuesday U.S. time.
There’s no research to back this up…but it’s entirely possible the ukulele is the least intimidating instrument in the world. Oh, make no mistake — that’s not because the ukulele is just that simple to master. It’s a stringed instrument, so it takes some serious work to get good at it. But admit it…the island […]
You probably have a lot of items in your home that you’d hate to lose to theft or damage. While certainly no one ever hopes to fall victim to a natural disaster or home invasion, you need to be prepared just in case it does happen. When it comes to choosing a reliable renters insurance, […]
The average US household replaces their mattress about every seven years. So if it’s been more than that, or even a lot more than that, it might be time to invest in a new slumber HQ. And most sleep experts will tell you the right mattress really should be looked at as an investment. Because […]