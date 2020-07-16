50 life-size animatronic robot dinosaurs are going up for auction

The company’s failure come despite it creating touring exhibitions of dinosaurs and bugs that were leased to museums, zoos and tourist attractions for a fix period in over 100 cities around the world.

Apparently Dinoking Tech, Inc. also owned the only collection of artifacts for display from the Titanic wreck as well.

Able Auctions CEO Jeremy Dodd also told the Sun, "There’s just about every type of dinosaur. We also have a whole pile of authentic and original fossils and all the equipment that’s related to putting on a show like this."

Bidding on this army of robotic dinosaurs begins on Wednesday, August 5; AbleAuction advises that you sign up for their service at least one day ahead of time. While the auction is mostly online, the company will allow a few masked visitors to request to view the dinosaurs in their warehouse in person.

Think of the possibilities!

