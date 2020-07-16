/ Mark Frauenfelder / 10:16 am Thu Jul 16, 2020

Can you solve the 6 Cards game?

This simple game uses six playing card (1 through  6). Each player blindly draws one card and peeks at it. Then one player can ask the other if they would like to trade cards. The other player can accept or reject the offer. Then they turn over the cards. High card wins. What is the best strategy?