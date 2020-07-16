Can you solve the 6 Cards game?

This simple game uses six playing card (1 through 6). Each player blindly draws one card and peeks at it. Then one player can ask the other if they would like to trade cards. The other player can accept or reject the offer. Then they turn over the cards. High card wins. What is the best strategy?

Visualizing herd immunity The parents who refuse to vaccinate their children are taking a calculated risk; they're weighting whatever doubts they have about the efficacy of vacItcines against their doubts about vaccine safety and their doubts about the seriousness of infectious diseases, basically betting that either vaccines don't work and/or vaccines aren't safe and/or the diseases just aren't […] READ THE REST

Trump calls 50,000 federal employees back to work, won't pay them About 800,000 federal workers aren’t getting paid because Trump doesn’t want to lose the game of chicken he foolishly chose to play. Now he is forcing 50,000 to come back to work, but they won’t get paid. From Washington Post: The Trump administration on Tuesday said it has called back tens of thousands of federal […] READ THE REST

If you’re been monitoring a monitor upgrade, these 10 options might make you pull the trigger Maybe after four months, you’re finally getting tired of staring at that less-than-brilliant home computer monitor. Or maybe you really need to create your own dual-monitor configuration in your home office like the one back on your desk at work. Or maybe that 15-inch screen just isn’t doing it for you anymore and you need […] READ THE REST

Bondic is the glue of the future, a liquid plastic that hardens when you zap it Unlike the unquestioned effectiveness of a solid strip of duct tape, you never quite know what you’re going to get when you try to repair something with glue, do you? Whether it’s the material itself that you’re gluing or how much glue you apply or how long you let it sit before testing, there’s always […] READ THE REST