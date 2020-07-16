Cool online art project: 100 artists, 1 minute videos each of their time during isolation

A new online art project launched today and I've had a lot of fun browsing around the online video exhibition. It's called Decameron Row and when you go to the site you'll see eight multi-story buildings, each with a bunch of windows in them. When you click on a window, it starts a 1 or 2-minute video from one of 100 artists in the series.

I was kindly invited to participate, and next week my video will be available.

For now, check out the first 27 videos.