White House decries science

When it comes to packing kids into underfunded classrooms with at-risk teachers White House spokesfraud Kayleigh McEnany says: "The science should not stand in the way of this."

Kayleigh McEnany: Pres. Trump wants schools to open, "and when he says open, he means open and full, kids being able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this." https://t.co/USdmss0Ygu pic.twitter.com/XTowM3TKIx — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) July 16, 2020

Perhaps they see children as a good way to get the disease to their grandparents?