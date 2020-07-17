'Black Lives Matter' spelled out on Black Rock Desert, near Burning Man site

While flying over Nevada's Black Rock Desert a week ago, Redditor Nick Howard captured this aerial footage of a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural in the dust.

One commenter on Reddit figured out its location — it's not far from where Burning Man's temporary Black Rock City can be found every summer (though, not this summer):

It’s due East of where the city usually is by a few miles. Just North of Pahsupp Mountain. Rough coordinates 11TLF 2198 2473

No word on who's behind the mural!

image pieced together from screengrabs via Nick Howard/Reddit