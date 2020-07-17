'Black Lives Matter' spelled out on Black Rock Desert, near Burning Man site

While flying over Nevada's Black Rock Desert a week ago, Redditor Nick Howard captured this aerial footage of a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural in the dust.
One commenter on Reddit figured out its location — it's not far from where Burning Man's temporary Black Rock City can be found every summer (though, not this summer):
It’s due East of where the city usually is by a few miles. Just North of Pahsupp Mountain. Rough coordinates 11TLF 2198 2473
No word on who's behind the mural!
image pieced together from screengrabs via Nick Howard/Reddit
In this sobering video made for the Movement For Black Lives, Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs asks that we look at what Independence Day really means for Black people right now. It was inspired by Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” and was written by Safia Elhillo, Danez Smith, […]
Vox made a video that explains why cops in the US look like soldiers.
A noose was discovered in the garage stall of Black race car driver Bubba Wallace at a NASCAR race in Alabama on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace advocated successfully for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all tracks and facilities.
