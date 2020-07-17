/ Rusty Blazenhoff / 4:44 pm Fri Jul 17, 2020

'Black Lives Matter' spelled out on Black Rock Desert, near Burning Man site

Spotted this while flying over the High Desert this weekend. It’s just north of Black Rock City, home to Burning Man from BlackLivesMatter

While flying over Nevada's Black Rock Desert a week ago, Redditor Nick Howard captured this aerial footage of a giant "Black Lives Matter" mural in the dust.

One commenter on Reddit figured out its location — it's not far from where Burning Man's temporary Black Rock City can be found every summer (though, not this summer):

It’s due East of where the city usually is by a few miles. Just North of Pahsupp Mountain. Rough coordinates 11TLF 2198 2473

No word on who's behind the mural!

image pieced together from screengrabs via Nick Howard/Reddit