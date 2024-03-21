Kyle Rittenhouse flees in terror when faced with a Black student at college event (video)

Kyle Rittenhouse suddenly bolted off a stage when faced with questions from a Black man at the University of Memphis. Yes, this is the same chap known for blubbering his way out of a guilty conviction after killing two people with an AR-15-style rifle at a BLM demonstration in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Speaking at a college event sponsored by a chapter of Charlie Kirk-founded Turning Point USA, Rittenhouse at first tried to stand his ground when said Black student asked him about racist statements Kirk has made in the past.

"Charlie Kirk has said a lot of racist things," the student said.

"What racist things has Charlie Kirk said?" Rittenhouse asked, playing the denial game required by MAGA. "We're gonna have a little bit of a dialogue of what racist things that Charlie Kirk said."

"He says that we shouldn't celebrate Juneteenth, we shouldn't celebrate Martin Luther King day — we should be working those days," the student shot back. "He called Ketanji Brown Jackson an affirmative action hire. He said all this nonsense about George Floyd. And he said he'd be scared if a Black pilot was on a plane. Does that not seem racist?"

"I don't know anything about that," Rittenhouse, now a right wing folk hero after his 2020 shooting spree, defiantly said.

"'Does that seem racist' is a yes or no question, Kyle," said someone else in the audience.

"Well, after all the things I just told you, would you consider that hate speech?" the student asked. At this point, loud heckling ensued.

"I'm not gonna comment on that," Rittenhouse repeated, before, at long last, his papa, er, handler came to the rescue, helping him flee off the stage. (See video below, posted by Molly Ploofkins.)

Naturally, once the frightened ne'er-do-well finally found himself on "safer" grounds, he posted a video pretending he left the Black-attended event because his time ran out. But, as all racists are wont to do, he couldn't help but blow his whistle with the caption, "We made it back safely!"

Kyle Rittnhouse couldn't take the heat so he ran away.pic.twitter.com/NIywTGDcRU — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) March 21, 2024

Top image: Antioch, Ill / Police Department