'Ro-Na,' a coronavirus parody of OutKast's 'Hey Ya!'

YouTuber Chico Roze and friends have taken OutKast's 2003 hip-hop hit "Hey Ya!" into the age of coronavirus with their parody song, "Ro-Na." Song starts around the 1:11 mark.

