Listen to "Hey Ya!" "WAP" and songs from CATS, in the style of the B-52s

Last April, I shared a hilarious cover of the Killers' "Mr. Brightside," performed in the style of the B-52s by a group nicely calling themselves the B-69s.

Now, the B-69s are back with another 3 song EP, this time tackling Cardi B's nontroversial "WAP," as well as the Outkast hit "Hey Ya!" and—of course—"Jellice Songs for Jellicle Cats" from CATS (also featuring some wet-ass pussies, though not necessarily from the Butthole Cut).

The B-69s are actually the brainchild of musician/writer Dalton Deschain; you can check out his (original!) sci-fi horror punk jams on Bandcamp.