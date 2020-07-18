Whisk Takers delivers everything you need to make brilliant baked desserts right to your door

Home-delivered fresh meal prep kits have been crazy successful the past few years, a surge kicked into overdrive by our recent stay-at-home habits. While services that conveniently hand you everything you need to make a delicious dish are handier than ever, it’s no surprise some more niche-focused offshoots have also sprung up to keep your porch covered in tasty treats.

The cutely-named Whisk Takers is one such new player in this field, serving up a subscription-based menu of sweet baking projects that can turn you or anyone else in your household into a dessert chef with ease.

You already know the process. Just sign up and very soon, a tidy package arrives at your door, filled with pre-measured ingredients and a step-by-step recipe card to craft your perfect baking masterpieces.

Their simple, no-fuss methods can have anyone baking from scratch with ease. And no one ever has to run to the store for something they forgot, make a mess measuring, or sort through tiny leftover bags of ingredients that sit in the pantry for months afterward.

With the 2-box kit ($48, 22 percent off), bakers of any ability level can put together two of Whisk Takers’ most popular creations. If you’re in the mood for cake, the Chocolate Hazelnut Cupcakes might feed that desire. These cupcakes are not only bursting with deep chocolate and addictive hazelnuts, but they also unleash that incredible smell of fresh-baked treats throughout your home...which is almost reason enough to dive in.

Or if you enjoy gooey sweet treats, you can also wipe up a batch of S'mores Brownies, a mind-melting marshmallow-y masterstroke teaming up a fudge brownie base with a marshmallow topping and a sprinkling of cute Teddy Grahams to complete the vision.

By advancing to the 3-box assortment ($56, 20 percent off), you’ll get the cupcakes and the brownies as well as everything to make some truly delicious Cookies N' Cream Brownies too.

Of course, Whisk Takers doesn’t want to leave anybody out, so there’s also a Vegan bundle ($60, 20 percent off) with everything to make S’mores Brownies, Banana Walnut Blondies, and Double Chocolate Cookies, all with the perfect mix of chocolate, nuts, and fruits to completely fit your vegan diet. Heck, there are even recipes for Dog Treats in case your house has a four-legged connoisseur with a sweet tooth.

Prices are subject to change.

