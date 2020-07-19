Holodeck Program interface spotted in LA city park

Gotta love this little prank hack that Jeremy Yoder spotted on his run through the park a couple of days ago. Someone has turned an outdoor utility enclosure into a Star Trek Holodeck interface.
Too bad the images are blurry. In case you can't read the "screen," it says:
Early C21 Outdoor
"Los Angeles City Park"
Survival Mode
[UNREADABLE, version 7]
Update: According this this Tweet (from an account that appears to no longer be there), this guy takes responsibility for putting these signs in the park.
Image: Screengrab
“He’s dead, Jim.” (via Laughing Squid)
Want to see more of this? Fans of the various Star Trek series have been using FaceApp, the popular smart phone facial editing software, to alter the faces (and gender expression) of popular Star Trek characters. You can see many more on the Star Trek Shitposting Facebook group. Images: Facebook screengrabs
Not gonna lie, totally into Lady Spock pic.twitter.com/2L2OEdq9WD — Art Of Coop (@ARTofCOOP) June 16, 2020 I hope the artist who made these lives long and prospers.
