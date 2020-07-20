/ Mark Frauenfelder / 12:38 pm Mon Jul 20, 2020

This $18 million end-times underground home in Las Vegas is surreal

Built in 1978, this 2,316 square foot home in Las Vegas was built underground with an artificial outdoors to make it feel like you are living above ground. From above it appears to be an empty lot. It is extremely claustrophobic, and reminds me of the movie adaptation of Harlan Ellison's "A Boy and His Dog."