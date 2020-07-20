This $18 million end-times underground home in Las Vegas is surreal

Built in 1978, this 2,316 square foot home in Las Vegas was built underground with an artificial outdoors to make it feel like you are living above ground. From above it appears to be an empty lot. It is extremely claustrophobic, and reminds me of the movie adaptation of Harlan Ellison's "A Boy and His Dog."

This $3.5 million mansion includes a replica of Bruce Wayne's study and so much more Former Pittsburgh radio personality T.J. Lubinsky is selling his home, about a half-hour outside the city in Gibsonia, Pennsylvania. I’ll be honest, I’ve never heard of this guy. But apparently he has quite a resume. Which I guess is how he and his wife Wenday were able to build this absurdly palatial estate with 14 […] READ THE REST

All six Brady kids reunite at their TV home HGTV lined up all six Brady kids in front of their iconic television home (well, the LA property that served as the exterior shot) to kickoff the network’s upcoming series, “A Very Brady Renovation.” You may remember the network bought the Brady Bunch house earlier this year, outbidding N’ Sync’s Lance Bass. Now, it plans […] READ THE REST

Discover if someone has died in your house Have you ever wondered if someone died in your house, or worse? Enter DiedInHouse.com. A simple $11.99 search through them will tell you everything you (probably don’t) want to know. A query on this website will uncover if a specific address is “stigmatized,” meaning that it’s got issues beyond its physical condition. Sellers are generally […] READ THE REST

These wireless earbuds from Skullcandy are on sale for just $15 If you want an easy, on-the-go listening option, you can always just make the simplest move, join the herd and pick up the latest AirPods Pro. It’s only $250, right? While AirPods are great, they aren’t perfect. Once you shop around a bit, you’ll find there are loads of quality earbuds out there that are […] READ THE REST