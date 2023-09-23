No coke allowed in the bathroom at this million dollar Barbie Dream House

Do you like hot pink? Well then Zillow has a listing for you right in sunny Hudson, Wisconsin! Unless you plan on doing cocaine in the bathroom, which is strictly prohibited, apparently, according to a sign placed in the bathroom for the staged real estate photographs.

Here's the property description:

Your dreamhouse has room for all of your friends and fun activities! 7 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in historic downtown Hudson. Can easily be converted to stately single family residence , current use is licensed Airbnb, OR! It can easily be owner occupied duplex with Ken's apartment ready to go in the back! Greeted by a gorgeous pink staircase and main floor, two full kitchens with informal dining, formal dining, and living space with built-ins and fireplace, main floor family room with original woodwork. 4 bedrooms on the second level and 3 bedrooms on the third level with a movie theater room. Enormous owner's suite with en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and laundry. Relax in the hot tub or swimming pool in the backyard, or enjoy the covered front porch only one block from the excitement of downtown Hudson and the scenic St. Croix River. So many opportunities for living your best life, having fun in the sun, and profit! This dreamy pink palace is every girls dream!

And here's a look inside:

Don't worry, there's a mancave and a dungeon, too, in case the rest of the house just wasn't Kenough for you:

And of course, there's a hot tub.

The house is currently listed at $1.1M. More photos at Zillow.